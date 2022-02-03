Governor Udom Emmanuel

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has thrown its weight behind Governor Udom Emmanuel’s succession plan.

The state party Chairman, Aniekan Akpan, who stated this when the governor visited the party secretariat, pledged unalloyed support and loyalty of the party structures across the state to enable the governor actualise his completion agenda.

He said: “We pledge our unflinching support towards the actualisation of your completion agenda. The party, through your support, has stabilised. We commend your achievements. You have done a lot. You are a pride to PDP.”

Also speaking, former National Legal Adviser of the party, Emmanuel Enoidem, assured the governor that his choice of Umo Eno as the preferred candidate to succeed him was a well thought out decision, pledging that the party will work to ensure his victory at the polls.

Former state chairman of the party, Paul Ekpo, also toed the same line, saying: “We will ensure that your completion agenda gets to a successful end.”

On his part, Chairman of the Chapter Chairmen, Edet Etangnkana, also pledged that the party would “stand by you come rain, come shine until your succession plan is achieved.”

In his remarks, Governor Emmanuel urged the party faithful to unite and pray for the leaders of the state, noting that his actions were in the interest of the people of the state.

He stated that his administration would complete all ongoing projects as, according to him, “we are going to work day and night to deliver on the manifestoes we presented to the party.”

On his choice of Eno as the next governor, Emmanuel said: “I would never do anything out of selfish interest. I am ready to take the bullet for the people. I am ready to take all the insults. Leadership is instituted by God. As a party, we will continue to remain united.”

