By Chioma Onuegbu, UYO

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Umo Eno, has said his recent endorsement by Governor Udom Emmanuel as his preferred successor should not stop other aspirants from contesting the position on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Eno made the remark in Uyo, weekend, while fielding questions from newsmen on Udom’s decision to support his aspiration, after unveiling a weekly news tabloid, CityWatch Newspaper.

He advised others that have declared interest in the race to go about their consultations and be prepared for party primary, which would throw up the flag bearer of the party.

He stressed that Akwa Ibom needs a governor that would sustain the achievements of the current administration, and cautioned the people against making wrong decision capable of eroding the gains so far attained in the state.

His words: “Everybody complaining today was actually looking for Emmanuel’s endorsement and the governor can only endorse one person.

“The governor has the right to endorse anybody he feels like endorsing, and that does not stop others from aspiring. He has not stopped anyone from contesting.”

Eno said he has been creating jobs all his life and promised to consolidate on the successes recorded by Emmanuel in the area of road infrastructure, aviation and the seaport projects, which he described as key economic gateways.

He said: “All my life I’ve been creating jobs. Outside Mobil, outside government, I’ve been able to build a brand that has created jobs for over 500 people.

“This is a business I built from scratch.

“What we should be asking ourselves and those aspiring for the office should be: what will they do to address unemployment and food security?”

Vanguard News