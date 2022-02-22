.

The Mayor of Urhobo land and foremost ex-militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has thrown his weight behind the newly elected Acting Chairman of Phase 2 ex-militants, ‘General’ Solomon Adu.

This was made known by the Mayor yesterday, during a courtesy call on him in his Palace by Adu and his team.

According to Akpodoro, who prayed for a successful reign for team Adu, he has implicit confidence in the capacity of the newly elected leadership of the Phase 2 ex-agitators, saying the group had suffered a dearth of quality representation in the past, however, adding that with the new helmsmen, the Phase 2 group will heave a sigh of relief.

He called on the Milian Dikio-led management to let go of past errors and misunderstandings occasioned by misrepresentations and poor leadership to open a new vista for cordial relationship between his office and the Phase 2 leaders.

The Mayor, who doubles as the National President of National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, said there is no doubt in his mind that election of the new leadership will birth a new beginning for the entire ex-militants across the board, saying, human and material development in the Niger Delta region remains the common denominator for every genuine ex-militants, stressing that, this should be the priority of the new leadership.

“Go and succeed. I know you as a man who craves excellence and without a doubt, in my mind, you will take the Phase 2 ex-militants to a new height. Your team must work harmoniously with the Amnesty Office in absolute cooperation and understanding.

“Ensure you build a new alliance with the Dikio-led Amnesty Office with the aim of driving a new lease of life for members across divides. The entire region looks up to ex-agitators to sustain our watch over the betterment of the region and this you have chosen to lead and you must lead well while I call on your followers to follow well.

“The Amnesty Office belongs to all Niger Deltans and we it a duty to cause huge success in the administration of ex-militants and persons by the PAP. I bless you today and may success be your heritage in the Lord,” the newly installed Mayor of Urhoboland, stated.