.

The Mayor of Urhobo land and foremost ex-militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has thrown his weight behind the newly elected Acting Chairman of Phase 2 ex-militants, ‘General’ Solomon Adu.

This was made known by the Mayor yesterday, during a courtesy call on him in his Palace by Adu and his team.

According to Akpodoro, who prayed for a successful reign for team Adu, he has implicit confidence in the capacity of the newly elected leadership of the Phase 2 ex-agitators, saying the group had suffered a dearth of quality representation in the past, however, adding that with the new helmsmen, the Phase 2 group will heave a sigh of relief.

He called on the Milian Dikio-led management to let go of past errors and misunderstandings occasioned by misrepresentations and poor leadership to open a new vista for cordial relationship between his office and the Phase 2 leaders.

The Mayor, who doubles as the National President of National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, said there is no doubt in his mind that election of the new leadership will birth a new beginning for the entire ex-militants across the board, saying, human and material development in the Niger Delta region remains the common denominator for every genuine ex-militants, stressing that, this should be the priority of the new leadership.

“Go and succeed. I know you as a man who craves excellence and without a doubt, in my mind, you will take the Phase 2 ex-militants to a new height. Your team must work harmoniously with the Amnesty Office in absolute cooperation and understanding.

“Ensure you build a new alliance with the Dikio-led Amnesty Office with the aim of driving a new lease of life for members across divides. The entire region looks up to ex-agitators to sustain our watch over the betterment of the region and this you have chosen to lead and you must lead well while I call on your followers to follow well.

“The Amnesty Office belongs to all Niger Deltans and we it a duty to cause huge success in the administration of ex-militants and persons by the PAP. I bless you today and may success be your heritage in the Lord,” the newly installed Mayor of Urhoboland, stated.

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.