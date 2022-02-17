,

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Ajaokuta, Kaduna, Kano Natural Gas pipeline project in which farmlands and houses belonging to farmers and other villagers in one of the affected Kano communities, Magami close to Tamburawa in Dawakin Kudu Local Government, to be acquired by the Federal Government under the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is facing a setback as landowners allege fraud in the payment of their compensations.

A day to the payment of their compensations (Thursday), to take place in a bank at Kano metropolis, the thirty-six people to receive compensations made up of farms and house owners have cried foul saying they are not aware of the exact amount they will receive as no one has any information about it.

A team from the NNPC led by Muhammad Isah representing the Group Managing Director (GMD) has met in the villagers on Wednesday evening along with the Kano state government committee on the AKK project to announce to the farmers the procedures of the payments.

In his address, the leader of the Kano AKK Committee Hon Mahmud Tofa explained that the Kano state government has agreed with the NNPC to make payments of the compensation as provided by the state’s laws and not by what the NNPC proposed. He added that as part of the arrangement for the projects all states involved are to establish committees to put an eye on the projects at their levels and that he is heading the Kano Committee.

“The Federal Government instructed that committees be set up in affected states to put an eye on and ensure that the people involved are duly compensated.

“The Terminal Gas Station (TGS) is going to be established in this community and you are going to be the beneficiaries as it will expand your community and individual economy and provide job opportunities for the people.

“My office located at the Government House is open for everyone. Whosoever has any complain is welcome as we will ensure everyone is duly compensated” the AKK Kano committee leader stated.

However, with all the assurances by the visiting teams, those to be compensated were still doubtful about the payments and how they are going to take place. Those who spoke at the meeting among them expressed doubt, saying theirs differ from what they have seen in an earlier batch that was compensated and they are afraid of falling victim to fraud.

“We have seen that there are noticeable differences from the treatment meted on an earlier group in the ways we are being treated. You should not expect any cooperation from us if we are not duly compensated because the only venture we know in life is farming and you have taken over our lands leaving us with nothing” a farmer Muhammad Haruna stated as he expressed doubt at the meeting.

Also, a veteran who has been a farmer all his life, Labaran Audu complained to newsmen at the venue that he was not sure what he would receive the next day. He said his land of 2,323sqm was initially valued at N6m. It was later reviewed and valued at N4.6m and was convinced to accept the rate. A day to the payment now he is told that he would receive only N170,000:00 (One hundred and seventy thousand naira only). The aged man was so confused and worried.

“My land is said to be 2,323sqm and was valued at N6m. The leader of the committee told me that it has been reviewed and revalued at N4.6m and he begged me to accept which I did. As the payment of compensation is coming up tomorrow, they are now saying that I am going to receive N170,000:00 (one hundred and seventy thousand naira only)” the old man stated.

A group leader among the farmers who didn’t want his name mentioned said there was a lack of proper communication in the whole process and the farmers are the victims and suggested the participation of anti-graft bodies in the processes.