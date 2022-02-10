When egg heads met recently at a World Bank seminar to discuss the poverty situation in Africa and how to reduce it, the realization dawn on all present, that the poverty issues in Africa is real and it needed a sense urgency and action to tackle it.

Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi the founder Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi Foundation who attended the seminar organised by the World Bank on poverty reduction in Black Africa, returned with a huge notes of strategies, waiting to be unloaded for use in Nigeria.

While it was acknowledged that the poverty rate in Africa has indeed gone down, many years before 2015, however anxieties rose, when it was further known that the “number of African people living in poverty has increased and global poverty will increasingly become African.”

And that is because, the poverty rate in Africa has gone down, but the number of African people living in poverty has increased!

According to a PovcalNet World Bank survey, “the report, Accelerating Poverty Reduction in Africa, says the share of Africans living in extreme poverty has fell substantially, from 54% in 1990 to 41% in 2015, but due to high population growth during the same period, the number of poor people in Africa has actually increased from 278 million in 1990 to 413 million in 2015.”

The report went further to note that, “If circumstances remain the same, the poverty rate is expected to decline to 23% only, by 2030 and global poverty will become increasingly African, rising from 55% in 2015 to 90% in 2030.”

Senator Adesoji Akanbi who quoted the report verbatim said:

“82% of people living in extreme poverty in Africa live in rural areas and earn what little money they have primarily from farming. Fragile and conflict-affected states have notably higher poverty rates, and lack of education, health, and skills as well as persistent inequality between men and women make poverty reduction harder.”

A worried Senator Akanbi, who was at the World Bank seminar due to the humanitarian role and activities of his foundation, the Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi Foundation, called on African leaders, as he declared further that it is time leaders in Africa and particularly Nigerian leaders, raise up their shirt sleeves, face and tackle the issue of poverty which is threatening to consume the lives of Nigerians and other Africans presently and in years to come, in massive numbers that will be short of an epidemic.

The Senator seized the opportunity, to call on wealthy, comfortable Nigerians to come to the aid of poor people in their various communities, to reduce the growing alarming rate of poverty in the country.

He warned voters to resist politicians who only come to them during election period.

“Giving to people in need or to the less privileged in the society, should not be a one off thing. It should be a culture with us, especially as politicians. Giving should not be attached to votes, giving should be a regular standard and a part of our lives.

“And that is why RAAF is recognised as one of the foundations in Nigeria, that has been uplifting people from poverty in some local communities in the South west, and we will continue to do more in the months and years to come,” Akanbi added.