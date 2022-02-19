By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State First Lady, Dr Martha Udom Emmanuel, has advised the state police command not to encourage granting of bail and out-of-court settlement for rape cases.

Dr Emmanuel who gave the advice yesterday when she paid a courtesy visit on the State Commissioner of police, Mr Andrew Amiengheme, stressed that all rape cases should be channeled to the family unit and not to be settled out of Court.

She also urged the police command to refrain from harassing and demanding money from victims of Gender- Based Violence, (GBV) before their cases are attended to, as such scares the victims from going to the police to lodge their complaints.

The first Lady who was accompanied by the GBV management committee, also noted that demanding money from already wounded and traumatized victims was an act of insensitivity.

Her words: “We are here to officially tell you that we want to work with you and we want you to work with us. I’m saying this because there are some police stations in some local governments that are not friendly.

“I want you sir to have meeting with them and address this issue. We’ve been fighting this menace over the years now, especially cases of rape that has been on the high side. So far the police most time have cooperated with us.

“They should not be demanding from somebody that is already wounded, adding salt into injury. Also, settlement of rape cases and granting of bails should not be encouraged. When they do that, these people will go out there and be bragging.

“And it takes the intervention of another policeman to re-arrest them. It shouldn’t be like that. We should follow one guideline. The officers should empathize with the victims and give them succour”

The first lady also frowned at the situation where some police officers blame GBV victims by attributing the women’s woes to either their way of dressing and bad attitude at home.

Responding, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme thanked the First Lady and her team for the visit, and reassured them that offenders would be made to face the law.

The CP, however, noted that most rape victims were reluctant to come forward to pursue their cases when they are offered money, and blamed the development on the high level of poverty.

“I want o assure you that since I came I’ve ensured that any GBV case is settled in no other place than the court. Some people go as far as petitioning the AIG. The AIG does not interfere in such matters of GBV, but he will tell you, make sure it goes to court.” The CP noted.