By Lawani Mikairu

Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, Thursday released the report of the accident involving Quorum Aviation Limited Bell 206B3 Helicopter with registration 5N-BQW which occurred at Opebi, Lagos State on 28th August 2020. The accident claimed three lives aboard the aircraft.

The Bureau also released four other accident reports. The Five reports contain a total of twelve safety recommendations, which are addressed to the regulatory body, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, the affected airlines, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) among others.

The Bureau also released the final report of the accident involving Skypower Express Airways Nigeria Limited Air Tractor AT-401B Aircraft with registration 5N-BTV which occurred at Rukubi Village 90 NM South-East of Abuja on the 4th October 2018.

Also the serious incident involving Nigeria Police Airwing Bell 429 Helicopter with registration 5N-MDA which occurred at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on the 3rd August,2019 was released.

The serious incident involving Skypower Express Airways Nigeria Limited Cessna 172 Aircraft with registration 5N-APE at Bini Village, Niger State on 19th November,2019 report was made public yesterday.

Bulletin-Report on the ground collision involving a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Truck with registration AKD765FK and Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Bell 412 Helicopter with registration NAF 600 which occurred at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on 15th June,2020 was released by the bureau.

According to the Commissioner, AIB, Engineer Akin Olateru, the Causal Factor of the Qurum Helicopter accident was “

Fuel exhaustion at low altitude and low speed leading to loss of control in flight.”

Engineer Olateru also said the Contributory Factors of the helicopter accident was ” The decision to continue the flight towards the intended destination with insufficient fuel instead of landing as soon as practicable in line with section 12.12 of Quorum Aviation Limited Operations Manual Part A.”

” Lack of effective management supervision of the airline’s flight operations. Inadequate safety oversight of Quorum Aviation Limited”

The bureau made three safety recommendations on the accident. Safety recommendation 2021-023 : “

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority should ensure that Air Operator Certificate (AOC) holders who wish to combine flight duties with multiple post holder positions provide NCAA with comprehensive safety risk mitigation measures to ensure that safe operations can be achieved”.

“Safety recommendation 2021-024: The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority should focus its safety oversight to ensure that the Quorum Aviation Limited takes steps to prevent further violation of its approved operating procedures and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations.”

“Safety recommendation 2021-025: “

Quorum Aviation Limited should ensure that all its personnel are well acquainted with their respective schedules of responsibilities and capable of discharging their duties effectively in accordance with the company’s Approved Standard Operating Procedures.”