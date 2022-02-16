-Says ‘I’m alive’

–Loses farm land, houses to invaders

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A retired Chief Superintendent of Customs, Johnson Ikpeh and five of his family members are now on the run following the invasion of his farm in Odugbeho and Okokolo communities in Agatu local government area of Benue state and his farm in Saidna Kwuchikao in Karu local government of Nasarawa state.

The former Customs officer, who spoke to Vanguard from his hiding place, has also told his friends and well wishers that he is alive as the rumour had it that he was killed by the suspected herdsmen that invaded the Agatu communities on February 7, 2023.

Ikpeh said that while his farm in Odugbeho was invaded and destroyed by the suspected herdsmen, the arsonists traced another of his farm in Saidna in Nasarawa state and destroyed it.

Narrating his ordeal, he said, “On 7th February, at about at about 11 to 12 midnight herdsmen with their cattle in thousands overran my farm. I am into piggery, I am into yam farming, I am into fish farm, they overran it, some people were injured and killed but I escaped narrowly with my life

“The moment I saw them coming and I knew there was no way I could face them since I was not armed, the best thing was to run and I was watching from afar what was happening”

He explained that when he retired from the Custons, he ventured into agriculture and that that as at the time the invaders came to his farm in Odugbeho, he was living there but not with his family

According to him, “I was living right inside the farm. I have my house in the farm. It affected the whole village and I’m very sure some lives were lost.”

On his rumoured death, he said, “Oh, I am the one talking to you now. I was not killed by the grace of God because I ran the moment I saw the Fulani herders with their cattles in thousands, I knew it was going to be like it has always been because of previous attacks. The only option left to me was to run away and I was watching them from afar and I’m very sure a lot of the them virtually overrun the village.”

He said that some of the herders came on bikes while majority of them were going on foot but armed with cutlasses.

Asked while he was still hiding, Ikpeh said after the Agatu destruction, his my farm in Saidna in Kwuchikao in Nasarawa under Karu local government was attacked again,adding, “ people working for me in the farm were chased out and the house I built inside that place vandalized. So an incident that happened in Odugbeho and they still traced me where I am hiding, traced my farm to Saidna is a thing that surprises me up to today.

“Now, the firm is abandoned and the houses I built in the farm vandalized. I was into piggery there I had a hatchery where I hatch fish, I had concrete ponds, I had …ponds. But for now the whole place is deserted and the fence I used almost two point something million to do iron fence all pulled down.”

The former Customs officer, who said that he lost property worth several millions in the Odugbehor and Saidna attacks, called on the security agencies to pay attention to the lives of the people of his community.

“What has happened to me has happened and I take it as an act of God I’m not expecting any compensation from any quarters for the life of my people is my paramount concern,” he said.

Asked how many of his family members affected, he said, “We are a family of six, all of us are hiding I want more security attention to be paid to our area, Oturkpo and Agatu local governments

“I also want to tell my friends that I am alive. And all my well wishes should be rest assured that I’m alive. But I will come out when I think things are safer.”