By Chinonso Alozie

The Department of State Services, DSS, on Thursday again allegedly refused the legal team of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, from seeing the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, at the DSS detention facility.

The lead counsel to the IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

According to Ejiofor, the DSS told them to come back next week Monday because the DSS officials that would conduct the visit were not available.

According to the IPOB”s lawyer “Our routine court-ordered visit to our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu today was led by our most erudite foremost Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, who is also the Lead Counsel in this case.

“The officials of the DSS denied us access to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for the umpteenth time, in flagrant violation of the subsisting Order of Court, while insisting that their personnel assigned to receive us will only be available on Monday next week to conduct the visit.

“This development unarguably did not go down well with our visiting team as the Learned Silk leading us promptly registered the displeasure of the entire legal team and teeming followers of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in very clear terms.

“Our Learned SAN, however, obliged the pleas of the officer in charge, who assured certainty on Monday’s visit. The Learned Silk reiterated that he will again be leading Onyendu’s legal team next Monday for the visit and will not tolerate any further excuse(s).”

“The Learned Silk urged for restraint while noting that if by Monday, 28th February 2022, we are not allowed access to our client, then he will have something to say to the world, and in the language, they will understand.

“We were all disappointed by this ugly trend, but we will be visiting again on Monday. There is no going back nor relenting because it is forward ever and backwards never. It is to be noted, with utter dismay, that the present Administration has drifted to an unfortunate era where l Orders issued by Courts of competent jurisdiction are treated with contempt, and with grave impunity by institutions whose primary mandate is to promote the Rule of Law,” IPOB said.