Lil Fish

The fast-rising Nigerian singer, Adejimi Oladimeji, popularly known as Lil Fish, has a new tune that is getting fans excited.

Lil Fish whose new release ‘Rara’ has already put his fans in the jolly mood, is rated as one of the hottest vocalizers, now revving up the dance halls in towns.

The ‘Rara’ crooner, Lil Fish, born in Ogun State, Southwestern Nigeria, and later grew up in Abeokuta, is a young industrious singer, who aims to use his talent to positively impact his fans across the globe.

Lil Fish said he found his musical skill at a young age and has nurtured it to a professional level since then.

As a child, the 24-year-old was exposed to music and acquired an interest in producing and playing music before delving into a full-fledged Afrobeat artist.

Lil Fish has been described as a rising talent, top among a new generation of Afrobeats artists who have emerged in recent years, and not only that, “he writes songs with the expertise of a seasoned pro and sings with the authority of a superstar.”

The rising Nigerian superstar has been recognized for his dedication to his craft, humble demeanour, and hard work, as he performed at numerous music events around Nigeria, with many music fans hailing him as a rising star in the industry.