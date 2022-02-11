Nigerian label executive Ugbaja Emeka Augustine, also known as Dr Whyte has stated that Afrobeats will take over In Asia and the world at large in 2022.

Known as Dr Whyte or Mr U.E.A, the SouthNice records CEO says in a recent interview that Afrobeats will become a household music genre in 2022.

In his words; “Afrobeats’ success in the US and UK is a major achievement, but for a culture to truly go global, it needs to connect with more parts of the world and it will take over Asia in 2022”

He states that with Afro dance becoming popular on the streets of China because of a Ghanaian dancer Yoofi Green, many international radio stations and programmes are jumping onto the sound that has moved many Africans for years and the Chinese and Asian people don’t want to be left behind.

“Afrobeats has a really catchy beat, really catchy sound that even if you don’t understand what the singer is saying when you listen to it for the first time you enjoy it.”

Music is a global tool, see how the world accepted Reggaeton and dancehall in the 2000s, that’s what Afrobeats is doing now. Afrobeats is so big that even Asians returning from abroad back to their countries play the song and push the culture themselves.

With Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy championing the sound worldwide, Augustine Ugbaja says more Afrobeats artistes will have a breakthrough year in 2022 internationally.

With the likes of Ckay making a worldwide hit and one of the most trending songs on TikTok in 2021, Ugbaja Emeka Augustine believes Afrobeats will do more in 2022 and the Asian market will play a part in accepting the sound.