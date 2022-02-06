.

… bank to invest $3 billion in Africa’s vaccine manufacturing capacity

By Jimoh Babatunde

African Development Bank Group President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, weekend, told African leaders that investing in health is investing in national security, adding that the most important lesson of the Covid-19 pandemic for Africa is the need to build a defence mechanism against external shocks, especially in healthcare and financial security.

“Investing in health is investing in national security,” Adesina told African leaders on Saturday, at the opening of the 35th African Union Assembly in the Ethiopian capital. “Africa cannot afford to outsource the healthcare security of its 1.4 billion citizens to the benevolence of others.”

Speaking at 35th AU Summit in Ethiopia, the Bank chief said the continent needed $484 billion over the next three years to address the socio-economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and support economic recovery.

Adesina outlined three strategic priorities for an African healthcare defence system: building quality healthcare infrastructure; developing the continent’s pharmaceutical industry; and increasing the capacity of vaccine manufacturing.

He added that the African Development Bank planned to invest $3 billion to support Africa’s pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing capacity.

Addressing the summit plenary earlier, African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said the Covid-19 pandemic had highlighted Africa’s unpreparedness for external shocks like new viruses.

He said Africa’s 2.1% retraction in growth had set it back and threatened the achievement of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Various heads of state and government spoke of the socio-economic impact of Covid-19 on their countries and the steps they were taking to tackle the virus and other challenges.

Host country Ethiopia, which is dealing with several challenges, has made substantial investments in wheat production and is on track to reach its goal of planting 20 billion trees by 2022.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the initiative will mitigate the impacts of climate change.

