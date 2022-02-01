By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA– THE federal government said it has successfully forested 6,191,363 hectares of land through the green bond project implemented by the Forest Research Institute of Nigeria,FRIN, National NAGGW, Departmen Desertification of the government, and other organisations.

Besides, the government said a total of 6,550,056 seedlings, were raised, distributed to state governments and institutions, and planted by the Forest Research Institute of Nigeria,FRIN, Federal Department of Forestry, Nigeria Conservation Foundation, NCF, and tree restoration and planting company in 2020 under the forestry trust fund initiative.

Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, said this, Monday, at a ministerial press briefing on her ministry.

“The national afforestation programme under the green bond project has successfully forested 6,191,363 hectares of land through the green bond project implemented by; Forest Research Institute of Nigeria,FRIN, National Agency for Great Green Wall,NAGGW, Department of Desertification, land degradation and drought Management, National Parks Service (NPS), NGOs, state governments, private planters, and international stakeholders.

“In addition, a total of 6,550,056 seedlings, were raised, distributed to state governments and institutions and planted by Forest Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Federal Department of Forestry, Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF), and tree restoration and planting company in 2020 under the forestry trust fund initiative,” she said.

Speaking on the effects of climate change, the minister noted: “The most significant action taken towards playing our role in climate change mitigation and adaptation is the signing of the Climate change bill into law by Mr. President, in November 2021.”

Sharon, who noted that: “Another priority area was erosion and flood control, said Soil erosion and degradation represented “some of the most serious environmental and health problems facing us today in Nigeria.”

The Federal Ministry of Environment has been implementing programmes and projects aimed at preventing and controlling land degradation arising from inland soil erosion, flooding, coastal and riverbank erosion throughout the Federation.

“The ministry since inception executed over 2,000 erosion and flood control projects and other smart climate-related ecological interventions in various states,” she said.

She spoke further: “Our flagship program, NEWMAP was born by the Department of Erosion and Flood Control as an initiative to solving the astronomical ecological challenges and dwindling funding of erosion projects in the Ministry. NEWMAP is a World Bank-funded project that adopts the Integrated Watershed Management Approach, aimed at addressing the menace of gully erosion and other forms of land degradation with the objective to reduce vulnerability to soil erosion.

“Under NEWMAP, 56 sites completed; 23,829 hectares of degraded land reclaimed, 75 erosion sites reduced in severity, surpassed the target of 55 sites, 25,491 households directly benefitted from Project, and Storm-water Master plans developed.

“The Federal Ministry of Environment installed Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) geared towards effective environmental governance for adequate nationwide flood forecasting and to provide flood warning in advance to reduce flood disaster impact and ensure prompt response to impending floods.

“The ministry is carrying out the FEWS program in synergy and collaboration with relevant stakeholders such as the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, and other stakeholders.”

She said the ministry has “established a web-based flood early warning system, showing 307 locations across Nigeria.”

“Some of the government’s achievements in this area is the installation of 17 community-based FEWS stations nationwide in Ondo, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Osun, Lagos, Jigawa, Sokoto and Oyo states.”

Noting also that the ministry installed 17 automated Flood Early Warning Systems along- Ogun, Ondo and Benin Owena River Basin, Sokoto Rima, Upper Benue, and Anambra-Imo River Basin, she hinted that the ministry is also collaborating with other MDAs on the proposed Soil Erosion and Flood Control Project at Ayetoro community of Ilaje Local Government Area in Ondo state.

“The preliminary design has been completed and ready for consideration and implementation. This would provide a long-lasting solution to ocean incursion in Ayetoro community and its environs,” she said.