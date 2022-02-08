By Dapo Akinrefon & Deola Badru

Yomi Alliyu, SAN, counsel to Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, yesterday, disclosed that the Beninese Government has concluded plans to renew Igboho’s incarceration by another six months.

Igboho was arrested on Monday, July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport, in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin, on his way to Germany.

He had fled Nigeria after a bloody raid on his Soka residence, in Ibadan, Oyo State, by the Department of State Service, DSS, which accused him of stockpiling arms.

Alliyu noted that though there are no criminal charges or extradition requests against Igboho, the Beninese government has, however, taken steps to keep Igboho in detention.

He said: “Contrary to what was speculated in the news by a lawyer, the government of Benin Republic has renewed the incarceration of Sunday Adeyemo for another six months, even though there is no charge filed in Cotonou and without extradition request from Nigeria.”

His detention violates fundamental rights

Alliyu, who noted that the continued detention of the activist violates his fundamental rights and freedom, said: “After six months in detention, the prosecutor has extended the arrest warrant of leader, Sunday Igboho for another six months. “The detention of Mr Sunday Igboho is no longer justified either for the safety of the people of Benin or for his safety. This detention violates his fundamental rights and freedom.

“This is the right time to come and go of all citizens in member states of the Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

“As the days pass, the Igboho prisoner becomes a bone to the government’s throat.”

It is wrong —YCE

Also reacting to the development, the Secretary of the Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, Dr Kunle Olajide faulted the process.

Olajide said: “They cannot do it because it is a judicial decision. I don’t think any government can interfere with that and in any case, we have Nigeria’s representative in the Benin Republic. I don’t believe that is feasible. It is wrong and they should not, in any way, do that.”

Afenifere faults extension of incarceration

Also reacting, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, expressed disappointment over the announced extension of the incarceration of Igboho.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi stated that “extending the detention of anyone who had not been convicted of any offence is against the law of any country that claims to be guided by the rule of law.”

He said: “As of today, Sunday Igboho has spent about 204 days in Benin detention. This is much longer than it should be for a person who had not been convicted of any offence and a person who is not a criminal by any standard. The prolongation of his detention was a negation of the announcement on Saturday by the Abuja-based lawyer, Mr. Pelumi Olajengbesi, that Igboho would be released soon.

“Yomi Alliyu’s decision to resort to the ECOWAS Court to challenge the extension is quite welcomed. We are prayerful that the Court will reverse the decision by the Benin Court and set Igboho free soonest.

“We call on the Benin Republic government to rescind this ruling by its court to redeem its receding image on its respect for the rule of law.

“Benin deserves a better record. Its extension of Igboho’s detention would only worsen its image if not reversed. The pan Yoruba body urged Benin not to descend to the level of Nigeria which ranks 121st out 139. This means that Nigeria is worse on the scale.

“We urge the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to loosen the grip it has on nation-state agitators like Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu as well as enhance its human rights record. It also urged the government to be more sincere in its fight against terrorism. By so doing, political tension in the country will reduce, socio-economic activities will be boosted with an improvement on the welfare of the people just as lives and properties in Nigeria would be more secure.”

