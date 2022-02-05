By Jacob Ajom

It’s time for the big finale! Senegal takes on Egypt this evening at the Olembe Stadium, Yaounde fot the biggest prize in African football, the AFCON Trophy.

There will be a lot of fireworks as Liverpool superstars Sadio Mané and Mo Salah square off on the pitch for the final showdown of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations, here in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Following a shootout win against Cameroon in the semi-finals, Egypt have sailed through to the final for yet another year. They’ll be locking horns with Senegal, who will be looking to make up for their defeat in the 2019 final by finally bagging their first Afcon trophy.

Head-to-Head

Senegal and Egypt have met twelve times across all competitions. The Pharaohs have won a total of six wins from twelve games as opposed to Senegal’s four, while two matches ended in a draw.

Egypt also have the upper hand when it comes to the Afcon tournament, having lifted the trophy a record seven times. Mo Salah and team will be aiming for yet another win, although they’ll have to make do without their coach Carlos Queiroz following his suspension in last Thursday’s semifinal match against Cameroon.

Senegal on the other hand have yet to win the Afcon Cup, coming close in the last edition but losing 1-0 to Algeria. They’ll be looking to make up for the loss with a win against the strongest team in Afcon history.

Throughout the Afcon 2021 tournament, the Lions of Teranga have shown an amazing display of football, dominating their group stage and knockout round, blazing all the way to the final. They’re currently in top form and boast an outstanding defence as well as offence game.

Egypt on the other hand have failed to live up to expectations and will need immense teamwork to defeat a tough opponent this year.

Vanguard News Nigeria