The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has called for the public disclosure of the ongoing probe into the importation of adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (fuel) into the country.

The House of Representatives has set up an investigative panel through the House Committee on Downstream to probe all the oil companies mentioned by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Mr. Kolo Mele Kyari, as those that imported the bad product into the country.

READ ALSO:Bad fuel: Petrol scarcity persists in Abuja, Lagos, others, despite govt’s assurances

The NAS Capoon, Mr. Abiola Owoaje in a statement: Adulterated Fuel Saga: “Apology not enough, heads must roll”, said the contaminated fuel saga was “completely avoidable, and represents an inexcusable example of gross dereliction of duty and official negligence”.

While noting that the apologies offered by Kyari and the Minister of State for Petroleum were “vacuous and insufficient” he said the NNPC and the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) must accept responsibility for the “unsavoury occurrence”.

He advocated for a transparent template to compensate victims and demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari should use the toxic fuel saga to correct the impression that his administration lacks the will to sanction erring public officials.

The statement read in part: We hereby support calls for all those involved in the inspection chain that should have prevented the present embarrassing situation from happening to be placed on suspension pending investigation.

“Also a transparent, adequate, and acceptable template must be designed to compensate those who have suffered material losses as a result of using the contaminated fuel.

“Furthermore, Nigerians expect that the ongoing probe would be allowed to run its course, and its outcome made public. All officials found culpable should be made to face the full wrath of the law. “Regulators who outsource their responsibilities and plunge the country into avoidable chaos need not be at their duty posts a day longer.

All companies indicted should face punitive fines to ensure a strong deterrence to future misconduct.

“Nigerians have had enough of poor leadership across political and economic strata, and the depressing scenes of citizens spending invaluable productive hours hunting for petrol should jolt any right-thinking leadership into spontaneous action.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration must use the opportunity of the toxic fuel saga to correct the impression that his government ‘’.