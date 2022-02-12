By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigerian Union of Journalists NUJ has cautioned against politicising the issue of adulterated fuel imported into the country saying the matter was too sensitive.

In a statement issued yesterday, signed by its president, Mr Chris Isiguzo, the union said it had become imperative to note that after over four years of uninterrupted availability of premium motor spirit, Nigerians over the past few days have been grappling with buying the products at filling stations across some parts of the country.

According to the statement, “the present challenge the Union understands is as a result of the importation of PMS with higher than normal methanol level. Since the unfortunate development, it is regrettable to observe that there have been some forth and back between the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and some of its designated importers over the ‘bad fuel. It is expected that as responsible corporate organizations, the importers of the contaminated fuel will take full responsibility and seek restitution for this national mishap.

“At the same time, the NUJ believes that with measures already undertaken by the management of the NNPC especially with a presidential inquest on the way, there should be limit to politicizing of such a sensitive economic matter.

“Rather, what ought to obtain now is for a demand that the probe panel as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari is conclusive, while adequate compensation be paid to all verifiable claims of those whose vehicles may have been affected by the high methanol PMS.

“Also, the NUJ after having appraised efforts by the Mele Kyari-led NNPC management notes with satisfaction measures to shore up supply of recalled contaminated fuel to ensure that Nigerians do not suffer needlessly.

“We enjoin the NNPC through the Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority to monitor filling stations to ensure that those with products dispense them appropriately to curb artificial scarcity and undue pump adjustments.

At a time such as this national emergency, it is our duty as citizens to support initiatives to stem such ugly situation”, the NUJ added.

