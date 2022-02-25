The Frontline real estate company in Africa, Adron Homes & Property recently named a road after its first land lady “Queen Marry Onoja, in the magnificent and luxury estate, Manhattan Park and Gardens, Pearland river-lake, Keffi- Abuja road. The unveiling of the road “Queen Mary Onoja road” and paid a royal courtesy visit to Gomo of Kuje and Emir of Uke Kingdom which is part of the 10th year anniversary of the company.

The managements and member of staff, paid a royal courtesy visit to The Gomo of Kuje, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Haruna Tanko Jibrin where the peerless estate is situated.

During the visitation, the management of Adron Homes and Properties lead by its Group Managing Director, Aare Adetola EmmanuelKing vowed their support to provide social amenities and many other basic infrastructure to ensure the environment and community are conducive; which is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility, (CSR) in marking 10 years of tremendous successes.

Also while giving his speech at The Palace of the Emir of Uke Kingdom, HRM Abdullah Hassan in Nasarawa state (host community to one of Adron Homes estates known as “Manhattan Park and Garden Estates”, the GMD of the real estate company, Aare Adetola EmmanuelKing, gave thanks to God for the company’s 10th year , because he also revealed on how the company started on Monday February 7th, 2012, with the help of his delectable wife, Olori Aderonke EmmanuelKing who brought into his vision to start a company wholeheartedly.

“ On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of our beloved company, I want to spend time recalling the past, my biggest feeling is: enthusiasm and dream are the greatest assets and standing on the stage of the 10-year anniversary celebration. I am deeply touched & emotional, remembering the time when I decided to take up this monumental challenge to own a business “ he opined

He further stated in his speech that he was passionate about his people and their welfare. While saying this, he gave a remark on how he gave his 55 million personal apartment to his long serving staff when she had housing challenge.

“ At that time, I had 2 houses and I was moved to gift her my first personal house I had ever built for myself and we all knew the emotions tied up with such property. I gifted her my 4 bedroom detached Duplex which was worth 55 million naira as at then but now currently valued at over 80million “

Adron Homes which is known for making incredible affordable used the opportunity to present houses and Cash gifts to 10 selected members of his staff for their commitments and loyalty.

Adron homes and property is a reliable and trustworthy company that also has estate in locations across Nigeria; such as Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Nasarawa and Oyo State with over 32 estates and still counting.