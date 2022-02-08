The Nigerian foremost real estate company, Adron Homes and Properties today celebrates its 10th anniversary of making affordable land and housing attainable for Nigerians.

The apex real estate company was first introduced in February 2012 and started its giant strides in Lagos with a physical office presence with less than 10 staff strengths.

The Group Managing Director of the company, Aare Adetola EmmanuelKing narrated how he started like any other business but was driven by a high sense of growth and development to the housing sector of the Nigerian economy hence the need for the propagation of cheap, and affordable housing schemes embarked on by the company.

“We noticed a vacuum in the industry that lacks adequate housing information and flexible payment structure that would enable every Nigerian have a roof over their head which brought about our installment and flexible prices across all our estates.

Our vision is to become a leading real estate company in Nigeria but we are now the best in Africa as of today. The company has grown so massively with over 3,500 staff strength including marketers, 40 estate location across the country and Republic of Benin and several operational offices.”

He continued, “as you can see, we’ve created many opportunities for the Nigerian population by creating jobs and giving hope for the hopeless in the area of housing.

We can categorically say we’ve closed the housing gap in the country by creating avenues for people to own landed properties without having to break the bank and enabling them to spread payment across years while they go on with their other economic needs without stress.”

“We’ve also enjoyed a robust collaboration from the people whose communities we’ve developed by bringing change to them and developing such communities. We are committed to making every of our host communities feel our presence in terms of development and infrastructural growth that we bring to their communities,” he stated.

The anniversary which was marked with thanks giving service at the company’s head office and regional offices around the country was tagged, “a reason to do more for the people and a charge to deliver more on our core mandate of making the incredible affordable and a selfless service to creating shelter for the people”.

Expressing the company’s gratitude to it’s teeming customers, Aare EmmanuelKing said, “we appreciate all our esteemed customers that has shown us love by patronizing our products in the past ten years and we say a very big thank you to them because they are the sole reason we are still in busines. We appreciate you all and hope to serve you more in the years to come”.