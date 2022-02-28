By Nkiruka Nnorom

THE eagerly anticipated book on Banking Regulation in Africa: The Case of Nigeria and Other Developing Economies is now available for purchase.

In this timely and important book, Adeyemo expertly provides a detailed historical analysis of Nigeria’s banking regulation trajectory, including the creation of Nigeria’s first banking Act, Bank Ordinance in 1952, induced by the Paton Report, the deregulation of the Nigerian banking sector under the then President Babangida in 1986; the banking consolidation in 2004 which saw a substantial development in the Nigerian banking system; and the introduction of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020.

In the early chapters of this book, Adeyemo provides a holistic examination of banking regulation in Africa by specifically exploring the banking regulatory architectures of South Africa and Kenya, acknowledging that both have evolved over time. Similar to Nigeria, South Africa has an apex bank (South African Reserve Bank), and two other regulators: the Prudential Authority and the Financial Sector Authority.

In the case of Kenya, the country has a fragmented framework as it comprises several regulators, each having its distinct responsibility. In comparing all three African regulatory models, it is noted that there are distinctive qualities which may be broadly categorised as important and necessary features of an effective regulatory model.

As a general comment, Adeyemo notes that in the case of Nigeria, the regulators must pay closer attention to having a proactive approach to the act of regulation, rather than adopting a reactive measure for the instances of a banking crisis or failure.

She argues that it is imperative for the Nigerian regulators to cultivate a clear commitment to the ongoing improvement of the regulatory framework for a sustainable and viable economy. Adeyemo also raises the important question of ‘who regulates the regulator?’

She acknowledges that countries that have apex banks should be able to discharge their regulatory and supervisory duties independently, however, in the case of Nigeria, and particularly given the CBN’s poor track record of effectively discharging their responsibilities, it may be prudent for the Nigerian regulator to submit itself to monitoring by an international body to ensure it provides an adequate, satisfactory and improved regulatory environment for banks.