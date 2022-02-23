One Young World, a platform that recognize and encourage young entrepreneurs across the Globe have shortlisted among others, the Founder /Managing Partner of Aruwa Capital Management, Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes, as one of the nominees for the 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year.

Adesuwa who posted this on her Instagram handle described the recognition as big ‘honour’ to be nominated.

This is coming barely three weeks after she joined other top notch Capital investors to berthed 100 Women in Finance in Lagos.

Adesuwa is an experienced finance professional with a demonstrated track record over the last 13 years in investment banking, leveraged finance and private equity from global institutions such as J.P Morgan.

As the Founder of Aruwa Capital Management, led early stage growth equity funds in Africa investing into untapped investment opportunities in West Africa in the small to lower mid-market.

Adesuwa is an entrepreneur, CEO, mother, investor and women’s empowerment advocate. She founded Aruwa Capital in order to make an impact in society with her skills and track record and change the narrative for women and small businesses across Africa.

She is one of the youngest female private equity fund managers in Africa having launched Aruwa Capital at 29 years old.

Adesuwa is a big believer that investing in women is not only the moral thing to do given the role women play in society and the multiplier it can have in terms of poverty alleviation for families, but also because investing in women and for women, has been proven to deliver outsized and superior returns.

Adesuwa is focused on using Aruwa Capital Management’s investments as a case study to illustrate the business case to invest in women as fund managers, entrepreneurs, consumers and stakeholders in society.