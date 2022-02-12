By Benjamin Njoku

One of the most bankable actresses of Nollywood, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has been on a roll ever since featuring in that 2016 blockbuster movie, “Wedding Party”, which brought her together with her hubby, Banky W, and now it seems like things on the brand endorsement side are also looking quite rosy.

The actress, who has been balancing her acting ­commitments till now, recently was unveiled by Aspira Nigeria Limited, as brand ambassador for one of its newest products, beauty and perfumed bar Soap, Siri. Aspira is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of laundry care and personal health care products in the country.

Last year, the company unveiled pop star Davido as a brand ambassador for its products, Viva Plus Laundry Sanitizer Detergent Powder. And now, it’s the turn of Adesua Etomi alongside Miss Nigeria 2021, Shatu Garko, who are on board to popularize the brand among the Nigerian youths.

The unveiling ceremony took place recently at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos. It was attended by a cross section of the Nigerian media and celebrities, including Banky W.

Aspira Head of Marketing, Mr Santhosh Kumar Nair said they decided to sign on the actress because her achievements as one of the most visible faces in Nollywood align with the core values of Aspira.

“At Aspira, one of our core values is youth empowerment. It has always been our mission to recognize, reward and identify with the exploits and achievements of youthful players who have carved a niche for themselves across all sectors of the Nigerian economy. The entertainment industry is one thriving space where youths are taking charge as icons and inspiring the younger generation.

“Having closely followed the youths in Nigeria, one personality we just couldn’t ignore is Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi Wellington, a woman making tremendous impact in one of the world’s largest movie-making industries– Nollywood.

“She has emerged as one of the most visible faces in Nollywood. Beyond that, her achievements as an icon align with the core values of Aspira; hence we are unveiling her as the brand ambassador of SIRI.

Expressing excitement, Etomi said “I am excited to be appointed as brand ambassador of Siri. I am a proponent of women feeling beautiful no matter their shape, size and skin color. I am looking forward to working with a company whose core values align with mine. And Aspira ‘s core values align with mine.”

