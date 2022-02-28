BY OSA AMADI

Adeshile Anjola Oluwa, a student of Gold Beam College, Otta, Ogun State has emerged as the overall winner of a poetry and theatre art competition tagged: Spirit of Poetry Competition organised by SPArtville Theatre Organisation, held last week at the Otta, Ogun State.

Adeshile who scored 106 points garnered from all the four phases of the competition, became the champion having beaten other contenders to a cash prize of N100,000 and gift items. The second winner, Ogunshola Temioluwa, a student of Learning Field Comprehensive College, Otta scored 105 points while the third place went to Adeyemo Goodness who scored 95 points, were all rewarded.

The Spirit of Poetry is a dramatic and literary poetry performance workshop designed to allay the fear students have for poetry as well as reward excellence among the neglected Nigerian students of Humanity studies. The event, with large number of participants drawn from secondary schools in Lagos and Ogun states, featured theatricalisation of poems, analysis of poems, dramatic poetry clinic and workshop on answering WAEC and NECO questions among other things. The event came in four phases with the grand finale that produced the overall winner.

Speaking with the organiser, Adeoluwa Samuel Jolaoso, he said: “Art is not about the classroom alone. It is saddening that the government has limited art to the classroom alone. There are no digital laboratories, theatre spaces with regular art activities in most secondary schools in the country, just like we have science, agriculture and biology laboratories. This also accounts for why arts do not attract scholarships and grants for students unlike their counterparts in science courses. With this competition, we create the awareness that literature and theater art are as important as other courses in the curriculum.