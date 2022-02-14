L-R: Osun State APC Chairman, Alh. Razaq Salinsile; Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Osun APC Gubernatorial Aspirant, Alh. Moshood Adeoti and the Chairman of The Osun Progressives (TOP), Rev’d Lowo Adebiyi, at the presentation of Adeoti to Party members in Ilesa on Monday, 14/2/2022.



By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Monday, declared that former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, will emerge as next governor of Osun state.

This is as he said the party is back in the hands of true progressives who will work assiduously to win in the July 16 governorship election and openly denounced relationship with incumbent Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

A statement issued by his Media aide, Sola Fasure on Monday stated Aregbesola while addressing supporters at Ijebu-Jesa ahead of the party primary added that the present administration in Osun has deviated solely from the true tenets of the All Progressives Congress APC, while those at the helms of affairs have also jettisoned true democracy and the principles which the party and its heroes stands for.

He urged party faithfuls and stakeholders not to be disturbed but work in unison for the success of Adeoti in Saturday’s governorship primaries of the APC, noting that the Rasaq Salinsile led party executives is the authentic APC in Osun.

Aregbesola said: “Anyone who was with us when we started the journey to reclaim Osun for the progressives in 2004 would know we fought very hard for this victory we have today. We went through several challenges then but through thick and thin, we were able to succeed. This time around, we will succeed.

“We are ready to allow a free flow of democratic process to interplay here. We are not those who play God. We are resolute about reclaiming our party from those who think they can continue to abuse our legacies or even want us to be second fiddles in the party we worked and laboured for. This is our pride and we will sustain it.

“Let me tell you that God is with us. I urge all of our supporters to come all out and back us. Do not have any fears. We are the authentic APC in Osun. If in Lagos, the governor did not do well and the party decided not to return him for a second term, why can’t it be so in Osun? They know what they have done to us is bad and they want to continue the impunity. We will not accept it.

“Do not be disturbed by their threats. Come out en-masse and vote for our aspirant. In Shaa Allah, Adeoti is the next governor of Osun. We should all support him.”

In his remarks, the leading governorship aspirant of the APC in Osun, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti promised not to disappoint the party and ensure that the legacies of the progressive government from November 27, 2010 to November 27, 2018 is sustained and built on for the progress of the State.

Also at the event were the Chairman of the Party in the State, Alh. Razaq Salinsile; Former Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Najeem Salaam; Chairman of The Osun Progressives (TOP), Rev’d Lowo Adebiyi, Ward, Local Government and State Excos who emerged at the last congress of the party, and other party members who came to show solidarity.

