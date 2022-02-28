,

…commissions modern mining equipment, commends investment

…as firm promises 40, 000 jobs

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

THE Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, weekend, a tasked mining firm, Mostra Enerji, and host communities in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State, on strict compliance with Community Development Agreement, CDA, on peaceful co-existence, progress, and prosperity.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Press Unit of the Ministry, which made it known that Adegbite stressed this at the Opening Ceremony of Tunde Ramos Coal Mines and Commissioning of Mining Equipment by Mostra Enerji in Odele, Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He said an agreement with the host community wherein a set of projects is agreed, it behoves on both parties to keep the agreement, hence the need for mining companies operating in different communities in the country to keep to the terms made in the CDA.

“It is an agreement with the host community wherein a set of projects is agreed upon and everyone is bound to follow it for a period of five years.”

Meanwhile, he counselled mining companies to carry along their host communities by being responsive to their needs in order to create a peaceful co-existence and atmosphere of harmony.

He added that apart from projects contained in the CDA, the community should prosper as the mining companies prosper.

The Minister who expressed appreciation to the host communities for their cooperation and acceptance of Mostra Enerji all this while, noted that mining cannot take place without peace and the community’s acquiescence.

According to him, the mining sector has learnt a lot of lessons from mistakes made in the oil and gas sector, where the host communities were neglected, and that escalated violence and other issues.

He advised Mostra Enerji to “keep on cooperating, keep on working with your host communities.” And he implored host communities to continue their cordial relationship with the company as they can only bring good things to them.

“It is important to cooperate with them so that the community prospers as the mining companies prosper and that is the reason for CDA”, he added.

However, he pointed out that many communities in Nigeria are endowed with one or more minerals, but added that it is mining companies or investors that would explore and exploit these minerals and transform them into wealth.

He also emphasized that beyond adherence to the CDA the presence of the mining companies would further expose the communities to the global community.

“There is what is called ‘know your source’, whatever coming out of here would be stamped as coming from Ankpa and then the whole world knows and put your communities on the world map, that in itself, is a recognition aside from your people that will be employed and engaged in businesses”, he said.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mostra Enerji, Olukayode Ramos, said the event marked a remarkable milestone for his organization in their bid to contribute effectively to the Federal Government’s ‘Coal to Power Programme’.

Ramos also disclosed that when fully operational the coal mine would create over 10,000 direct and 30,000 indirect employments.

He also pledged his company’s commitment to maintaining global best practices in responsible and safe mining.

“We believe that the key to bringing the Nigerian economy into the 21st Century level is the diversification of the economy through the development of a sustainable, responsible and law-abiding mining industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, he assured Mostra Enerji’s commitment to service and partnership with their host communities through open, inclusive and continuing dialogue.

According to him, not only has the company ensured adherence to CDA, but has surpassed the promises made therein including social infrastructure.

He (Ramos) said the company has a plan to bring massive development to the host communities; Ankpa and Omala LGAs with the proposed construction of a Coal-Fired Power Plant, and appealed for their continued understanding and cooperation with his company.

He said all hands must be on decks to ensure that Nigeria regains its status as an exporter of coal, which he believes will increase the mining sector’s contribution to the national GDP and foreign exchange reserves.

The Chairman of Ankpa Local Government, Ibrahim Abagwu, in his closing remarks, assured the mining companies operating in the area of adequate security while appealing to them to keep to the promises made in the CDA signed with their host communities.