…says Kano Gold Souk will compete internationally

…as others to come up soon in 6 geopolitical zones

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS the Buhari-led administration continues to harp on diversification of the economy to solid minerals and agricultural sectors of the economy, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, Wednesday, assured completion of Kano Gold Souk in 2022.

Adegbite made this known in Kano while inspecting the construction of the Gold Souk.

He maintained that establishment of a Gold Souk in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the State is part of the current administration’s efforts to establish strategic Artisanal & Small-Scale Mining Clusters in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country in order to harness the potential of the Artisanal and Small Scale Miners, ASMs, and other operators in the country.

He said when completed would compete with other Gold Souks in the world.

The Minister who was accompanied on the inspection by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, and the Director Artisanal and Small Scale Miner (ASM), Patrick Ojeka, expressed satisfaction with the level of work done after the ground breaking ceremony four months ago.

He said, “We want our gold in Nigeria to be enhanced here, we add value, create jobs for our people as well as generate revenue for government”, he emphasised.

“It is important that we add value to our gold instead of taking it out in the raw form, we will make jewelries such as bangles, wristwatches, necklaces and so on and then people will know that there is a Souk in Nigeria where they can visit and buy just like in other part of the world.”

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, maintained that the Ministry putting effort within its mandate to support and add value to ASMs.

Akinlade also disclosed that the Federal Government approved establishment of gold clusters within the six geopolitical zones with aim of harnessing and developing other minerals, which each zone has comparative advantage.

“These zones and the minerals being developed include Kaolin in the North East Zone (Bauchi), Gold Processing Plant in North Central Zone (Kogi), Lead/Zinc in the South East (Ebonyi) and Barite in the South-South (Cross River).

“Others are, establishment of a Gem Stone Market in the South West (Oyo) and Gold Souk in the North West Zone (Kano)”, she said.