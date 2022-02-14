Adefowope Orioye installed maiden President of Osapa Golden Rotary Club

The first President of Rotary Club of Osapa Golden, Mr. Adefowope Orioye(middle); the District Governor, Remi Bello(right), during Orioye’s installation.



The new president, district governor and Mabel Oboh.

Mr. Adefowope Orioye has been installed first President of Rotary Club of Osapa Golden, District 9110, Lagos.

Also, during the event held last Friday in Kakofoni Gardens and Gallery, Lekki, the club had its charter presentation.

In his speech, Orioye expressed gratitude for the opportunity and vowed to serve more.

He said: “I am proud to be a Rotarian. There can never be a greater honour than being the founding president of the Rotary club of Osapa Golden District 9110.

“I promise to give my all to this great club whose primary purpose is giving back to society.

“I appreciate our district governor Remi Bello for making out time to grace and conduct this presentation ceremony.

“I also honour the now founding members of this great club. The task ahead of us is heavy, but I am confident that we will sail through easily because we are all likes minds.

“We must all keep our 4-way test of the things we think, say or do, to heart at all times.

“This has always been the Pillar of the success of the Rotary club. Thank you all once again.”

Orioye is married to Chief Elizabeth, and blessed with three sons — David, Adebanjo and Toluwalashe.

