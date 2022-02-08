By Eric Teniola

Continuing the narrative from last week, the author explained how he came to be close to Alhaji Yakasai after their meeting at Flat 18 of Roman Garden House.

Frequent visitors to that Flat 18 at that time were Chief Harry Akande, Alao Aka- Basorun, Comrade, Uche Chukwumerije, Femi Falana, Alhaji Abubakar Rimi, Professor Biliaminu, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, General Gibson Sanda Jallo, Alhaji Mahmoud Ata, Chief Sunday Awoniyi, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Beko Ransom-Kuti and others. Between 1994 and 1995, he was a member of the Nigerian Constitutional Conference; a delegate, Nigerian National Conference in 2014 and also a member of the National Conference Consensus Building Group in 2014.

It is good even at the age of 95 that a man like Alhaji Tanko Yakasai is still talking on national issues. If my observation is correct, only few people now talk or advise this Federal Government.

Most people have realised that it is useless and a waste of time to talk to a government that does not listen.

As far this government is concerned, there is no dialogue. So I must commend Alhaji Yakasai and his colleagues, Chief Adebanjo, Chief Amechi and Chief Clark that they are still concerned about the future of this country.

Nigeria seems to be in a dilemma now. The Nigeria train is moving on a fast speed to a kaput destination.

The question now is: is Nigeria now a failed state or fragile state? According to a recent analysis by the World Bank: “A fragile state or weak state is a country characterised by weak state capacity or weak state legitimacy leaving citizens vulnerable to a range of shocks. While many countries are making progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, a group of 35 to 50 countries (depending on the measure used) are falling behind. It is estimated that out of the world’s seven billion people, 26% live in fragile states, and this is where one-third of all people surviving on less than US$1.25 per day live, half of the world’s children who die before the age of five, and one-third of maternal deaths occur.

A fragile state is significantly susceptible to crisis in one or more of its sub-systems. It is a state that is particularly vulnerable to internal and external shocks and domestic and international conflicts.

Fragile states are not only evaluated by degree of fragility but also types of state fragility and threat they pose in to help policymakers to appropriate responses.

In a fragile state, institutional arrangements embody and perhaps preserve the conditions of crisis: in economic terms, this could be institutions (importantly, property rights) that reinforce stagnation or low growth rates, or embody extreme inequality (in wealth, in access to property and land ownership, in access to the means to make a living); in social terms institutions may embody extreme inequality or lack of access altogether to health or education; in political terms, institutions may entrench exclusionary coalitions in power (in ethnic, religious, or perhaps regional terms), or extreme factionalism or significantly fragmented security organisations.

In fragile states, statutory institutional arrangements are vulnerable to challenges by rival institutional systems be they derived from traditional authorities, devised by communities under conditions of stress that see little of the state (in terms of security, development or welfare), or be they derived from warlords, or other non-state power brokers. Fragile states might also offer citizens multiple, overlapping institutions from highly variant power sources that are competing for legitimacy.

While, as opposed to a weak state, these different institutions might not be in direct conflict, they do offer strong competing narratives that hamper the progress of good governance.

Fragile state is an analytical category that gained prominence from the mid-1990s onwards and gained further traction after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Background is the belief held by many policy-makers and academics alike that the potential for contemporary conflict is harboured within, not between, states. Low capacity and low-income states of the Global South are thought to pose direct threats not only to their own populations, but by extension also to their neighbouring Western countries. Following this logic, fragile states are in need of development in order to be able to provide security and basic services to the citizens, decreasing vulnerability and increasing resilience to internal and external shocks.

In this way, fragile states exhibit a series of similar threats as failed states, but at a markedly lower magnitude.

Their failures are an effective omen of what is to come if their administrative course remains unaltered.

For sure Nigeria is in the category of countries listed above either as failed or fragile.

