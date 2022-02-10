.

Mr Ezekiel Idowu, the proprietor of a private school in Ilorin, says addiction to examination malpractice has killed reading culture among students.

Idowu told the Newsmen in Ilorin on Thursday that many students rely so much on exam malpractice to pass.

According to him, most students have lost interest in reading due to their over-reliance on cheating in the exam hall.

“The reading culture has disappeared among students. They only rely on a short cut to pass their examinations. They can go to any length to indulge in exam malpractice.

“They are becoming too lazy and not ready to research their book. They want to cheat to be promoted to the next class.

Also Read:

Nigeria attracts $23 b investments announcement – NIPC

“It is very difficult for them to spend 30 minutes in the library, they’ll rather plan with their friends on how to cheat in the hall,” he said.

Idowu, however, called on education stakeholders to declare “operation say no to examination malpractice”.

He advised that a strict law should be put in place to punish whoever indulged in cheating inside the examination hall.

“Exam malpractice is gradually killing the education system in the country. Students would not read to pass again until they cheat in the exam hall,” he noted.

He also called for the installation of CCTV cameras in examination centres as well use of technology to tackle examination malpractices in schools generally.

Vanguard News Nigeria