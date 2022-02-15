The leadership of the West Africa (ECOWAS) Youth council have decorated and announced actress cum serial entrepreneur HRM Tayo Sobola as the new face and ambassador of the youth wing of the organization.

Tayo was considered worthy of this title as a result of her immense contributions towards youth education, human capacity development, and entertainment and business development to mention but few.

Speaking on the selection, the President of the Youth council, Amb (Dr.) Williams Oluwafemi disclosed that Sobola’s appointment was not a coincidence as past track records have shown that she supported any cause that will uplift the youth as well as whatever will accelerate the pace of economic and educational transformation of Nigeria.

He said ‘HRM (Amb) Sobola Tayo Anthonia is a distinguished woman who has given succor to vast majority of people in different capacities and in different sphere of life and such we believe this partnership will further extend our yarning especially towards the girl-child development amongst others.

In her acceptance speech, Sobola appreciates the entire West Africa (ECOWAS) Youth council for the honour bestowed upon her in the capacity to further clamour for the changes that the youths deserve in the area of human development and empowerment, promotion of peace and unity amongst others.

She said ‘I live for the people and I am always challenged to ensure that the person next to me is happy. I am indeed glad that I will be part of those championing the cause for the education of a girl-child as this will be one of my sole aims of accepting to a part of this formidable team. I am a leader who is ready to serve the public and the girl-child community at large’.

Tayo Sobola however joins other prominent Nigerians that includes, Showemimo Abiodun, HRM Halimat Tejuosho, Dr. Odion Osagie to mention but few who are youth ambassadors propagating the change that we deserve.