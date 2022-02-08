Delectable screen diva and recently crowned Sarauniya (Queen Mother) of Uke Kingdom, Nassarawa state, Tayo Sobola better known as Sotayo have yet again added another feat to her achievement as she successfully completed her leadership learning course on speaking with power and influence at the prestigious GOTNI Leadership Centre, Abuja.

Speaking on the new achievement, Sotayo disclosed that she isn’t done learning as there are many other training she would be embarking on to further broaden the scope of her learning.

She said ‘ With so many responsibilities and task ahead of me as the Queen Mother of Uke Kingdom, Nasarawa state; I will be engaging in a whole lots of speaking to mammoth crowds; so I thought it wise to be grounded in the aspect of public speaking and decided to enroll with GOTNI to be more certified in speaking with power and influence’. Time dedicated to achieve this worth it and I am glad I invested well.

It is pertinent to note that GOTNI is a brain child of Dr. Linus Okorie and is Nigeria’s foremost leadership development hub that offers comprehensive leadership education designed to meet the challenges of the 21st century leadership environment.