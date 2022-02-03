APM

The Allied People’s Movement ( APM) has carpeted the ruling All Progressives Congress( APC) for the crisis bedeviling the country.

APM in a statement personally signed by the chairman, Mr. Wale Adebayo in Osogbo on Thursday, said Nigerians are finding it extremely difficult to survive under the draconian policies of the Federal government.

‘ The draconian policies of the present government has now been transferred into the state which they governed’

‘The poor performance will make it easier for opposition to win election’, Adebayo said

On the economic front, APC-led governments have not been able to find a solution to the ever-rising exchange rate between the naira and the other foreign currencies. You will agree with me that this is a major issue. The cost of items in the market is extremely high.

As we speak today, there are crises in more than 20 state chapters of the party.

Osun, my state, is engulfed in a big crisis. My appeal to them is not to turn the state into a theatre of war.

‘ The APC to me is not a political party. It is a gathering of disgruntled individuals who came together without a solid plan on how to govern Nigeria’.

Adebayo called on osun indigenes to rise up and take their destiny in their own hands by supporting the Allied Peoples’ Movement in the forthcoming guber election.

‘We are poised to harness the resources of Osun for the critical mass of our people’ , Adebayo added.