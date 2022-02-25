Dapo Abiodun

By Adesina Wahab

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has given the best graduating student of Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic (AAP), Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, a cash prize of N1 million and automatic employment.

Sarah Olamide Olanipekun, a Higher National Diploma Mass Communication student graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.91 to emerge as the best graduating student of the institution.

This was announced on Thursday at the institution’s third combined convocation and 16th-anniversary ceremony. A total of 4,802 students graduated from the institution.

Abiodun, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, reiterated his administration’s commitment to revitalising education at all levels.

“The focus of this administration is to revitalise education in the state. We have engaged in training and re-training of teachers,” he said.

The Governor also noted that very soon all schools in the state would have free internet access.

The Rector, Prof. Jumoke Bilesanmi-Awoderu noted that the institution was making steady progress with staff and student welfare prioritised.

She called on the state government to increase the subvention given to the institution to boost infrastructural development.

In a chat, Olanipekun lauded the state government for the gesture, adding that her hard work paid off eventually.

She expressed her desire to further her education to eventually become a lecturer as she loves teaching.