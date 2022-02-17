By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, felicitated with the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, as she clocks 51 years, describing her as a pillar of support to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said: “As our amiable and indefatigable First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari adds another year; I join millions of people to wish you a happy birthday.

“You have been a great pillar of support for Mr President, particularly in this period our country is confronted with challenges. Your programme, which aims at empowering our women and enhancing their participation in politics as well as inclusion in government, is commendable.”

