.

By Steve Oko

It was a big relief for parents and guardians in Isuikwuato- Umunneochi federal constituency whose wards are registering for the 2022 West African Examination Council WAEC, as Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha representing the constituency has paid the exam fee of all WAEC candidates in public schools in the area.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives also extended the gesture to some private Secondary Schools including her alma maters – Methodist Girls Model Secondary School, Ovim Isuikwuato; and Wesley International College Isuochi.

Handing over cheques to the Principals of the schools yesterday in her Isuochi country home, the lawmaker said that the gesture was borne out of her passion to give indigent students from the constituency opportunity to have at least basic education.

Onyejeocha who explained that the gesture had nothing to do with politics said she had been deeply involved in philanthropy long before delving into politics.

Going down memory lane, said she could not raise money to register for JAMB at her own time but God gave her grace to arrive, hence, her decision to use her privileged position to give succour to the poor.

” It’s not about politics but concern for my people. I had no money to purchase JAMB from, and before I could, they had closed two days earlier.

” I know there are people from poor families who cannot register for WAEC. So, I have decided to give them hope.

“I won’t reduce the welfare of my constituents to politics. I don’t care which party their parents belong to; my concern is to affect lives for the good of our society.”

She said the beneficiaries were over 1000 WAEC candidates as there were some indigent students from other private secondary schools she had also decided to refund their WAEC registration fees.

The former Commissioner encouraged youths to remain focused and believe in their dreams irrespective of the challenges facing them.

The lawmakers who also distributed 294 bags of fertiliser to farmers in the constituency, vowed to sustain the gesture as long as God gave her grace.

Responding on behalf of other School Principals in the constituency, Mr. John Ihionu of Nneato Secondary School, thanked Onyejeocha for the gesture which he described as “the real empowerment”.

He said that since the past three years when Onyejeocha began the scheme a lot of dropouts had returned to school.

While praying God to bless the lawmaker, the Principal urged other privileged individuals to emulate her gestures.