Abia govt demolishes waterside market as traders relocate

The Abia State Government has demolished the waterside market popularly known as Ahia Udele market, in Ogbor Hill, Aba.

The state government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, had sealed the market following the auto crash which claimed six lives including a pregnant woman, last Thursday. A truck laden with 40 feet container had lost brakes and crashed into the market which also houses an abattoir.

It directed traders to relocate to the Good Morning market along Emelogu road, Aba, while butchers were also directed to the new abattoir at Omuma Uzo in Ukwa West council.

However, the government had yesterday night, demolished the market including the abattoir as the traders battled to evacuate their wares.

Mrs. Oluchi Solomon who runs a restaurant at the market said she got information about the demotion and moved at about 8 pm to evacuate her wares before the demolition team began work.

Vanguard gathered that some officials of the market had met with the Commissioner for Trade and Investment where they got information about the government’s plan to demolish the market but were alleged not to have adequately informed most of the traders to pack out their wares.

Contacted, Commissioner for Trade and Investment, John Kalu, disclosed that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had pledged an incentive to the first 25 traders from the waterside market to relocate to the Good Morning market and the first 25 traders to relocate to the cattle market at Omuma Uzo.

He further disclosed that the Governor has directed the executives of Good Morning market in Aba to allow displaced traders from Ahia Udele to take up vacant shops in the market immediately without demanding rent from them for at least 3 months to make them settle with ease and continue their businesses with minimal or no challenge.

On the movement of the cattle market to the Omuma Uzor abattoir, Kalu assured the traders that the Governor has directed the state ministry of works to commence full reconstruction of the road using rigid pavement technology.

“The new abattoir we are doing at Omuma Uzor is an ultra-modern facility with water, multiple slaughter slabs, and other provisions that will make life easier for our people. While we have paid for most of the work being done we are confident that normal activities can go on while we complete what is remaining to be fixed. It is better to do that than wait for another accident to happen or for an outbreak of a disease. The Government will clear the closed abattoir, fumigate it and also dredge the area where the market was previously located as well as demolish all the shanties used by criminal elements to hide and perpetrate crimes against law-abiding citizens

“It will be irresponsible of the government to sit and watch while the lives of the people are threatened daily by the hazards of doing business in and around the closed market. We feel your pains and understand the circumstances that led to the market springing up there but we will have no excuse whatsoever to give to posterity if we fail to do the needful immediately.”

