By Chinonso Alozie

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Sunday described the perpetrators of the bloody attack at New Cattle Market, Omumauzor in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, last Tuesday as a plot to destroy the harmonious relationship between Northern Cattle marketers and Igbo communities.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, stated this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri.

He said the Igbos have been very hospitable and forward-looking with a cosmopolitan spirit in their dealings.

According to Ohanaeze, “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide condemns the ugly incident that occurred at the New Cattle Market, Omumauzor in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State, which claimed the lives of eight traders including 20 cows on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

“Preliminary investigations show that the mayhem was not caused by the youths of the host community, instead, the youths demonstrated courage, sympathy and solidarity with the traders by assisting the victims of the attack. We are delighted that a high powered team of the Abia State government led by the chief of staff to the governor, Professor Anthony Agbazuere, visited the market promptly to assess the situation and sympathise with the traders.

“Furthermore, the Abia State government responded swiftly by mobilising the various security agencies to the scene that night to secure the lives and properties of the innocent traders and fish out the assailant.

“We are saddened that some hoodlums are bent on disrupting the harmonious relationship that had long existed between the Northern cattle markets and the several host communities across Igbo land.”

“This is wicked mischief taken too far. This is because Nigerians know that the Igbo are very allergic to the dastard act of destruction of human lives; the sanctity of human life is an integral part of the Igbo cultural ethics.

“Rather, the Igbo are hospitable, forward-looking, entrepreneurial, cosmopolitan and opportunity maximizers. In other words, they are always willing to partner lucrative opportunities wherever and in whosoever, they are found, irrespective of ethnic or religious persuasions.

“Thus, the several cattle markets in Igbo land, have not only broadened the scope of our trans-ethnic economic relations, but it has also fulfilled the impetus of the Igbo funeral extravaganza. It is therefore highly inconceivable that any rights thinking Igbo can contemplate such a heinous crime against the benign cattle market,” Ohanaeze said.

Vanguard News Nigeria