…the old Bende and old Aba zones face- off

Senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe and Theodore Ahamefula Orji, the three musketeers are back in the trenches just like the old time in 2003. Here, 2023 is the time. It’s about the power tussle between the old Bende zone and old Aba division, the two political power blocs in the State.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

They share an unparalleled affinity, yet, it is one of much topsy-turvy. They have a chequered political history, yet, fate keeps uniting them.

Their journey is ancient, yet fresh. Enfeebled. From their different political enclaves in 1999, they got assembled in Umuahia, then, got tossed apart by the melee of the time in the political system at some point and later became virulently severed. And now, they are, again, united in Abuja, the nation’s capital for the same cause they have shared all along.

Whether anyone admits it or not, the trio of Senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Enyinnaya Abaribe and Theophilus Ahamefula Orji are interesting characters in the political firmament of Abia State. And they can’t be wished away. Even now. That they knew each other before 1999 is no longer news. The news about them now is the unfolding intrigues they are subtly living out in the build to the 2023 elections.

The backgrounds

Here is the trajectory of the three. In 1999, Kalu was the governor of Abia State with Abaribe as his deputy while Orji was Kalu’s Chief of Staff. Jointly, they ruled the government House, and the State. But towards the end of 2003, they were caught up in a war of wit that tore them apart. Then, Abaribe resigned to later face his then estranged boss in the 2003 governorship election on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP and Orji stayed glued with Kalu as a sidekick.

It was not until Orji succeeded Kalu in 2007 that the chickens came home to roost. Then, love and affinity took a flight from them and they became sworn political enemies. This went on for a long while that Orji himself once said in an interview that he was “programmed to fail”.

For Abaribe, grace and luck shone conspicuously. In 2007, he got elected into the Nigerian Senate as the senator representing Abia south district. Abaribe has since then occupied enviable positions, rising through the ranks. And as he rises, he also grows in wit and tact. His voice also resonates in speaking truth to power on turbulent national issues. In 2019, the former deputy governor became the Senate Minority Leader and it’s only the unborn in Nigeria that can say he/she doesn’t know or has not heard about the political enigma and vocalist.

In the Senate, Abaribe plays the landlord to Orji and Kalu. How? He got their before them and so knows the legislative politics better. Orji joined the system in 2015 after his tenure. And Kalu wouldn’t stay away for too long. In 2019, he staged a relaunch into the mainstream, fought like a wounded lion and got elected into the Senate. Knowing he would have Abaribe, his former deputy as “boss” in the Senate, he leveraged on his stint in the House of Representatives years back and played up the ranking sentiments. Trust the master strategist, he later became the Chief Whip and so got admitted in the Senate Leadership with Abaribe. People and Politics!

Build up to 2023

With 2023 elections afoot, Abia’s political landscape has once again been animated, signalling a come back of the trio. Early this year, Abaribe declared for governorship. The welcoming was massive. A flashback to the rancourous events of 2003 will bring to present the Otuonu movement and structure that jolted Abia then. It’s Abaribe’s near win electoral vault then. But since then, a lot more has happened and Abaribe has gone ahead to become a political institution in Abia, nay, Nigeria, towering above his contemporaries. According to analysts, in Abaribe reside courage, intelligence and calmness. His candour is loved by many even though many still get affronted by it. But is his ambition endorsed by Kalu and Orji? Not certain.

Kalu/Orji’s political strongholds

Kalu and Orji have rich political backgrounds. In Abia North senatorial zone, Kalu calls the shots. He’s a fighter. Despite the passage of time since he left office, his imprints still stand tall in almost all the spheres of the State. Orji made men in Abia. No doubts. Also, in Abia Central, Orji reigns supreme. His son, Chinedum is the current speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, another emerging force. To say that the present Governor Okezie Ikpeazu was not also their project in 2015 is to be economical with the truth. At least, they kick-started the move before the Ukwa la Ngwa, a formidable, age-long political power bloc in the State owned it and perfected it, thereby breaking the jinx in the governorship equation of the State. Similarly, to also say that Orji wasn’t Kalu’s benefactor is to demur on the obvious. In fact, even the current Governor, Ikpeazu is Kalu’s protege. Such was the making of the men in the days of yore.

The zoning arrangements/arguments

Principally, Abia runs on two political divides: Old Bende and Old Aba zones. Intrinsically, the three Senatorial districts are premised and subsumed in the two blocs. While Abia north and central belong to old Bende zone, the Abia South and a part of Abia Central, the Ngwa area are in old Aba division. Geo-politically, the governorship slot has met equity in that Kalu represented the North between 1999 and 2007; Orji, the South between 2007 and 2015 and Ikpeazu, now savouring the slot of Abia South since 2015. But going by the old blocs, the south, mainly the Ukwa la Ngwa nation spanning across 9 local government areas in the south are cheated. And this is the argument. Yes, there is a gentleman arrangement called Abia Charter of Equity which stipulates rotation rearing its head but some political pundits are quick to say it’s been fulfilled in the current Ikpeazu administration and therefore, can start again from any zone. Incidentally, the argument is being sustained by the Ngwa who are saying the old Aba division can’t just do only 8 years as against the 16 years of old Bende zone which Kalu and Orji had. Perhaps, this is where the argument is gaining some currency and merit. But besides this factor, there is this syndrome of godfatherism which analysts say has stifled and stunted growth in Abia in the last 21 years. It is on this premise that Abaribe has thrown his hat into the ring. But again, it’s a “war” ahead.

Other aspirants

Abaribe is not alone in the race. The system has thrown up a couple of other keen aspirants from the two blocs across the major political parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Amongst them are the former Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Obinna Oriaku whose chances are also bright, Mr. Ncheta Omerekpe, Dr. Alex Otti from Abia Central zone. Professor Greg Ibe, the Minister of State State for Mines and Steel Development from Abia North are also aspiring. Speculations are also rife that the deputy governor, Dr. Ude Oko Chukwu is also nursing an ambition. This is just to mention but a few. All of these, especially, the declaration by Abaribe has however thrown confusion into the system such that sources say that Governor Ikpeazu who ordinarily should be interested in who succeeds him is at the moment hesitant to make aggressive move about that.

Lastline

Indeed, interesting days are ahead in Abia. The political war is raging. But whichever direction the pendulum swings, Abaribe, Kalu and Orji, the three musketeers will definitely meet again. That’s the stage. That will be a great come back of the political gladiators to Abia.