By Chioma Obinna

THE Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has admonished pharmacists in the State to advance the provision of quality, accessible and affordable healthcare to the people of the state.

Abdulrazaq who spoke when the members of the State Executive of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, led by its national president, Prof Cyril Usifoh paid him a courtesy visit, affirmed that the role of pharmacists is critical.Represented by the Deputy, Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, Abdulrazaq said there was an enabling environment for pharmaceutical activities to thrive in the state.

The PSN President who said the visit was the first official assignment after his inauguration, urged the governor to address the issue of medicine security, drug faking and counterfeiting, hawking of drugs, inadequate electricity, high cost of living, as well as other professional challenges facing pharmacists in the state.

On his part, Executive Secretary, Kwara State Health Insurance Agency, Dr Jetawo-Winter, and former Deputy President, PSN, Pharm. Olubunmi Okeowo, appreciated the Kwara State government for running a pharmacy-friendly administration and giving a listening ear to their agitations.

Earlier, Chairman, PSN Kwara State, Pharm. Adejuwon Otelaja, who appreciated the Governor’s proactive steps at solving every challenge facing pharmacists in the state, said they were happy that the government is partnering with PSN to ensure that the state becomes one of the few states in the country that has pharmacists in all its local governments.

Otelaja said the visit was part of the programmes lined up for the 3-day working visit of the PSN President in the State. even as he was also there for the second edition of Kwara Pharmacademy – an educational and capacity development programme to equip Kwara pharmacists and to improve their capacity for the challenges ahead.

“Pharmacists are looking at becoming specialists, providing information, preventing medication error, helping in solving problems in the community, and we believe that there is a lot of deficiency which we need to cover, and that is why we are bringing a lot of information and training in the community, academics, industry, and hospital.

On the pharmacy consultant cadre which he said would make pharmacy care and practice in the country more patient-focused, Otelaja said the state government has the political will to implement it to the letter.

“It is not only about the approval, the onus now lies on us to train pharmacists to become consultants, because if we have consultancy cadre approval and there are no pharmacists to become consultants, of what use is the approval?, and that’s one of the reasons for having the Kwara Pharmacademy programme, by putting structure in place that would help to develop the capacity of pharmacists across the state.

The high point of the event was the official commissioning of the Drug Information Centre (DIC), donated to Kwara State General Hospital, by Oba Ajibola Ademola Julius, the Olusin of Ijara-Isin, an initiative of the PSN, Kwara State.

Vanguard News