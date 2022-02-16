By Kingsley Omonobi

A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Austin Iwar has said the involvement of the suspended Commander of the IRT in drugs business, and his subsequent arrest is a shock to Nigerians and an embarrassment to the Nigerian Police.

Speaking in a Channels TV programme ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Wednesday, AIG Iwar said the fact that an officer who was on suspension as a result of his indictment by the FBI in the $1.1million Hushpuppi internet scam, was able to have some influence with police operatives and ordered them around, speaks volume.

“By reason of the fact the officer is suspended not only for the FBI extradition issue but he was allowed to operate within the fringes of the Police force, speaks a lot about the nature of accountability and supervision within the force.

“By this action, it shows that Abba Kyari may have been impeding the performance of the current head of the IRT. This may be due to the fact that over the years he has garnered experience but to allow him take control over the structure speaks volume.

On the Hushpuppi’s investigation and why it is still dragging, AIG Iwar said, “I believe the Police is capable of investigation. I know the Police are reforming their investigation processes however, in this case, the Police will find it difficult to carry out an effective investigation.

“I am not sure the Special Investigation Panel received documents from the FBI and I am not sure any member of the FBI came to testify before the panel with evidential. Meanwhile, evidential investigation should be key”.

On the possibility of other officers collaborating with criminal gangs, Iwar said, “What the arrest of Abba Kyari over the drug bust show is that there are many more Abba Kyari’s in the Nigerian Police force system. There may be other officers committing even worse crimes within the system.

Continuing he said, “The NPF has legal and constitutional backing to carry out investigations on crime including drugs. The fact that the Police are handing over the case to the NDLEA means that the Police want the NDLEA to do its job without interference.

“And for NDLEA to properly prosecute DCP Abba Kyari, in this drugs crime, the officer must be dismissed from the Nigerian Police force. So if the agency completes its investigation, and sends it to the Police, it will be sent to the Force Disciplinary Committee, who will dismiss him before he can be prosecuted

Speaking further he said, “The Nigerian Police Force is a neglected organization, neglected by the government. The Police Council that is supposed to be responsible for supervision never works.

“The Police is supposed to be like the Board of Directors that sits and supervises but that is non-existent.

Regarding funding, he said, “There is nothing to fund core investigations and other core duties of the police. So officers are left with little alternative than to scout for funds for doing the job.

Vanguard News Nigeria