The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has reportedly ordered the closure of all satellite units of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and SpecialTactical Squad (STS) units across the country.

The closure is coming barely a day after the arrest of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, Abba Kyari and four others by authorities of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency over alleged drug deals.

When contacted, Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, CSL Olumuyiwa Adejobi said he was unaware of the directive.

Sources however hinted that detectives in all the satellite units following the directive have been asked to report to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Recall that the Nigeria Police Force on Monday arrested DCP Abba Kyari and four other police officers for their involvement in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, discreditable, unethical, and unprofessional conduct, official corruption, and tampering with exhibits in a case of illicit drug trafficking involving a transnational drug cartel.

The arrest of Kyari and others came after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) declared him wanted on Monday.

