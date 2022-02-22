By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, who is currently in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, has been denied application of bail on health grounds.

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Monday, refused to order the Federal Government to release the detained Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, from the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The judge rather ordered that Kyari put the Federal Government on notice of the existence of the suit he instituted against it.

Kyari, in his suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, prayed the court to compel the NDLEA to grant him bail on health grounds, pending the hearing and determination of his fundamental right enforcement application.

In an ex-parte motion, he filed through his lawyer, Mrs. P. O. Ikenna, the embattled former head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, told the court that he was being held “on the basis of a false allegation leveled against him.”

However, when the case was called up, Justice Inyang Ekwo noted that the suit contained some averments that would require Federal Government’s response.

“Upon studying the process of the applicant and averments in support thereon, I am of the opinion that the respondent should be put on notice,” the judge held.

Justice Ekwo ordered that all the relevant processes be served on Federal Government, which was cited as the sole respondent, even as he adjourned the case till February 24 for hearing.

