By Jimon Babatunde

Anesthesia and Critical Care Consultants (A3C), an intensive care specialist company, has announced an agreement to manage the intensive care unit of Duchess International Hospital.

A3C’s Commercial Director, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr , in a statement made available to the pressmen in Lagos, stated that the 72 bed multi-specialty hospital was world class in terms of its equipment and A3C was delighted to be involved in such a laudable initiative.

According to the statement, the hospital was commissioned in Oct. 2021 by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, who said: “the multi-specialist facility will create an attractive proposition to reverse the trend in medical tourism in the country.

“Although this is a small addition, as other well built health facilities such as Duchess come onto the market, we should start to see more individuals opting for treatment within Nigeria,” Osinbajo said.

The Chief Executive Officer/Founder of A3C, Dr Seyi Oyesola, indicated that the Intensive Care specialty is the only medical specialty that cuts across all medical specialties.

Oyesola further said that A3C was positioned and ready to offer training and education to doctors who wish to learn the specialty, especially as Critical Care is not offered at post graduate level anywhere in West Africa.

Dr Yemi Onabowale, Chairman of the Reddington Hospital Group and promoter of the Duchess, said the project was a one-stop multi-speciality, multi-disciplinary facility, where the best hospital care would be delivered together with world class hospitality service.

Dr Ken Adegoke, Clinical lead, A3C, also stated that A3C would bring the right skill set and methodology to complement the objectives of the hospital to save lives and the often unnecessary need to travel abroad for treatment.

According to the statement, A3C is a group practice, made up of foreign trained Nigerian Consultants in Critical Care and a host of other Critical care staff grades, who are able to make Intensive care more affordable.

By sharing their resources across a number of hospitals in both the public and private sectors of the Nigerian tertiary heath ecosystem in a novel and well organised fashion.

It said the Duchess Hospital was strategically located for easy access from any capital city in Nigeria and across West Africa.