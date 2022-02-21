By Tunde Oso

DataPro, the technology-driven Credit Rating Agency (CRA) has awarded A-Z Petroleum Products Limited a long-term rating of “BBB” with a stable outlook for the year 2022/2023.

The “BBB” rating indicates slight risk. It shows fair financial strength, operating performance and business profile, when compared to the standard established by DataPro.

The DataPro Rating Committee approved the rating after the assessment of the company’s financial performance, capitalisation, asset utility, corporate governance, risk factors as well as operational and regulatory environment.

The company, according to the committee, continuously increased its revenue over the last five years. In the year 2020, the company’s revenue rose by 8% while Gross Profit Margin improved from 13% (Yr. 19) to 15% (Yr. 20). The rating also factored the significant market share of A-Z in 3 out of the 6 geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

Other major rating considerations include the company’s experienced management team and its very good financial performance.

A-Z Petroleum had a short-term rating of “A2”, which indicates fair credit quality and adequate capacity for timely payment of financial commitments.

DataPro noted that the rating carries a maximum shelf life of 12 calendar months, in line with international best practice

The rating is therefore, not an offer to trade in securities nor a substitute for the user’s judgement. It is meant for reference purposes.

Vanguard News