By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

MOTORISTS in Akwa Ibom State have been advised not to cover their vehicle number plates with materials bearing the insignia, ‘Umo Eno”.

The advice is contained in a statement signed by the Media team of governor Udom Emmanuel’ preferred successor and Commissioner of Lands and Water Resources Pastor Umo Eno.

The statement entitled: “It is illegal to cover your vehicle number plate’ and dated February 21, 2022, was made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, the state capital.

The team therefore urged members of the public to remove all forms of materials with “UMO ENO” insignia covering their vehicle number plates immediately to avoid being apprehended by law enforcement agencies.

The statement reads: “The Nigeria Police, Akwa Ibom State Command has drawn our attention to an evolving practice of motorists in Akwa Ibom State covering their number plates with materials bearing the insignia of “UMO ENO” in various forms.

“While we deeply appreciate the overwhelming show of endorsement of the “UMO ENO” project, the general public is please enjoined to note that it is an offence not to properly display vehicle identification number on any vehicle plying Nigerian roads, and that such vehicle could be impounded while the drivers\owners will be arrested and prosecuted in line with the extant laws.

“Illegal covering of number plates has both safety and security implication and the act goes against Sections 10 (4) (h) and 10 (4) (s) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 as well as sections 36 and 39 of the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) 2012.

“Members of the public are please advised to remove all forms of materials with “UMO ENO” insignia covering their vehicle number plates immediately to avoid being apprehended by law enforcement agencies.

“We count on your continued support and cooperation in this regard.The future is bright ; the future is assured. Let’s connect the dots together”