By Ayo Onikoyi

Legendary actress, television presenter and matron of the arts, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett appears to be waxing stronger even as she turned 81 years old a few days ago.

Although neither a Muslim nor a Christian, the veteran actress of global acclaim was effusive in her gratitude to God for the gift of life as she stated on her Instagram page.

Hear her, “Today, on my 81st birthday, I say a lovely prayer for myself: that my life be joyful, exciting and that I reap the full benefits of my labour. I pray that the remainder of my life will be the finest of my life and that I will have no regrets for the rest of my life. My remaining years would be jam-packed with activities, impacting others, loving myself and loving the people around me.

I’m so thankful for all of you, thank you for showing me love, thank you for being a source of joy and happiness in my life.”

“I’m full of gratitude because I’m privileged to see this day,” she concluded.

In a past interview the consummate thespian had explained why she doesn’t believe in religion, adding that her belief is in the universal intelligence of life.

“I’m against organized religion, the kind of religion that is lobotomizing people; that is creating fear in their minds. They are making everybody become religious, they can’t think straight. Everybody else is going to mars and the moon and everything, we are crying ‘Jesus Jesus.’ It’s bankrupt. Rubbish. That’s idleness. All the things we‘ve said, have you not seen the hand of God in my life?”

However, the actress said she believes there is a universal force behind creation not because she was told about it but because she had experienced the universal intelligence that turned her life around.