By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A former President of the Senate, Sen Anyim Pius Anyim, was extolled for his patriotism towards national development and progress by former Military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, former President of the Senate and Governor of Kwara State, Sen Bukola Saraki, Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, and others while celebrating his 61st birthday in Abuja.

Babangida while congratulating him said, “His presence is always felt when discussing issues concerning the country.”

Also in a goodwill message, former Governor of Kwara State, Senator Bukola Saraki, described the celebrant as a team player, “Anyim is a team player who believes in inclusion and always does all he can to find the solution to problems.”

According to the former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, Anyim had always demonstrated the spirit of patriotism and also eager to belong to the side of people who are patriotic about the betterment of Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the former Speaker of House of Representative, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, also pointed that the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim, remains one of Nigeria’s most respected political leaders, and also described him as an instrumental political figure Nigerian can be proud of.

He (Dogara) also added that the former Federal Government’s Scribe has yielded himself to the plans of God for Nigeria.

Meanwhile, other notable dignitaries showered encomium on Anyim and narrated their respective professional and personal experiences with the iconic statesman, and maintained that he takes an all-inclusive approach toward tackling governance issues.

