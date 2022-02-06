.

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

AT least, six persons were, weekend, killed and six others sustained various degrees of injuries in a lone vehicular accident around the Obasanjo Farms area of the Ughelli/Asaba Expressway, Delta State.

Four of the victims of the accident which involved a Toyota bus with registration number, AKD596 GE died on the spot while the other two gave up ghosts at a hospital they were rushed to.

It was learned that 18 passengers were in the vehicle, returning to Warri from Anambra state where they attended a burial ceremony when the incident occurred.

Sources said that the vehicle summersault several times after one of its tires burst, which resulted in the driver losing control.

The injured victims, a source said, were taken to the General Hospital in Ogwashi Uku from where they were moved to the Federal Medical Center, Asaba for further medical attention.

Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Ibrahim Abubakar, confirmed the incident, advising motorists against over speeding.

