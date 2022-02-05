By Bashir Bello

Zamfara Police Command on Sunday said it has rescued no fewer than five victims who were abducted from Kontagora and Bangi Local Governnent Areas of Niger State have been rescued in Zamfara State.

It was gathered that the victims, were abducted 9th February, 2022 and taken to bandits hideout in Dansadau forest in Maru LGA of Zamfara State.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Mohammed Shehu who confirmed the development in a statement issued to newsmen, said the victims were released during an extensive search and rescue operations at the forest.

According to him, “The Zamfara State Police Command in its continued search and rescue operations across various forests in the state, have succeeded in the unconditional rescue of five (5) Kidnapped victims who were abducted in Kontagora and Bangi LGAs of Niger State on 6th and 9th February 2022 respectively.

“All the victims were rescued by the Police Tactical operatives during an extensive search and rescue operations in Dansadau forest under Maru LGA.

“Joint Police and State Government Medical team are working in synergy to ensure that the rescued victims receive appropriate medical treatment. On the other hand, Police detectives from Anti – Kidnapping Squad are debriefing the victims before reuniting them with their families.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba N. Elkanah appreciates the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba, and His Excellency, Dr. Mohammed Bello Matawalle, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State for their unalloyed support and encouragement to all the security operatives.

This has gone along way in boosting the morale of the operatives for better service delivery. The CP also sympathises with the victims and assures the people of the State that, Police in Collaboration with other security agencies and state government will continue to work assiduously to ensure the return of lasting peace and security in Zamfara State.

“The CP further called on members of the public to continue to support the security operatives in the ongoing commitment to rid Zamfara State of all form of criminal elements in the State,” SP Shehu however stated.