By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Over 40 suspected Yahoo boys who attempted to breach the security of an Abuja Estate in the early hours of Saturday, Mab Global Estate were denied entry as residents feared they had sinister motives

The suspected internet fraudsters, known in local parlance as Yahoo boys, all dressed in white attempted to gain entrance into the estate around 11:45 pm but were prevented entrance by the combined team of security personnel at the gate.

Asked where they were going, they could not provide the requisite information on the particular house number that was expecting them so the estate security turned them back.

Hours later, they returned in a convoy of 15 cars carrying over 40 people in white around 2:30 am

Security personnel said that they became aggressive as they attempted to forcibly penetrate the estate.

The suspected internet fraudsters and ritual killers most of who were hanging leather bags suspected to be holding dangerous weapons insisted that they were going to attend a birthday party at plot 312 Gold Street.

Curiously, the particular residence is in the vicinity of the Embassy of the Democratic Arab Republic located within the estate.

The security men were adamant in their resistance saying 312 was a private residence and not a commercial apartment building.

But the suspected fraudsters insisted that the gate must be opened even as they started a struggle with the civilian security men,

An agitated Chief Security Officer of the Estate Mr. Denis Omala, had to call in all his men numbering over 50 to prevent them from breaching the peace of the estate.

The Chairman of the estate, Mr Ihedioha had to rush to the gate late in the night to ensure that the young men were turned back as their intentions were not known.

Ihedioha urged the residents to be more vigilant because of the recurrent attempt to breach the security of the estate lately.

Efforts to get the FCT Police Command to speak on the development proved abortive as messages sent to known platforms were not responded to.